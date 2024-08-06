West Indies vs South Africa Tests: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series starting on August 7 in Trinidad

More than a week after their 3-0 series defeat to England, West Indies will be up against South Africa in the first of the two-match Test series at home. West Indies are all but out of the reckoning for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the ongoing 2023-25 cycle, however, the hosts have the opportunity to continue and do their bit in building a side for the future. Yes, they didn't win a single game against England but there were a few positives, especially in the form of Kavem Hodge and Jayden Seales and would want to build on it. For South Africa, the two-match assignment will be key as they begin their attempt to make the maiden WTC final.

South Africa have the best possible chance to try and push for that WTC final spot given their schedule for the rest of the cycle. The Proteas have made a few changes to their side and batting line-up, especially given that this is the first series since Dean Elgar's retirement with full availability of their players as they shape a new-ish top-order with Tristan Stubbs set to bat at No 3.

For the West Indies, pacer Bryan Charles has earned a maiden call-up while Justin Greaves has been recalled with regular vice-captain Alzarri Joseph being rested as part of his workload management while top-order batter Kirk Mckenzie was shown the door after a poor show in England. South Africa start as favourites with their all-round quality and depth but West Indies will definitely challenge them, especially because of the familiarity with the conditions.

Here's all you need to know about WI vs SA Test series:

Full Schedule

1st Test - August 7-11 - Port of Spain, Trinidad

2nd Test - August 15-19 - Providence Stadium, Guyana

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk/vc), Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Keacy Carty, Tevin Imlach, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Migael Pretorius, Dane Piedt

Match details and live telecast

The two Tests between West Indies and South Africa will have a 7:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, the West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not have a live telecast on TV in India but the matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.