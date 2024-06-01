WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 2 preview, captaincy picks and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rovman Powell and Assad Vala

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: The tournament hosts West Indies will begin their T20 World Cup camaign against Papua New Guinea at Guyana'a Providence Stadium on Sunday, June 2. The Caibbean side has been tipped as dark horses at a home tournament after some disappointing results in the last few ICC events.

Rovman Powell-led side stunned the Australian cricket team in their last warm-up game by recorded a total of 257 and clinched an impressive 35-run win to boost their confidence. West Indies also thrashed South Africa by 3-0 in the T20I series last week to further boost their bid in the World Cup.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea entered the T20 World Cup arena during the 2021 edition but failed to register a win. PNG suffered a narrow defeat against Oman in their first warm-up game but recorded an impressive win against Namibia on the DLS method in the last practice match.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 2

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 AM Local Time (8:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

WI vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (C)

Batters: Brandon King, Lega Siaka, Toni Ura

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, John Kariko

WI vs PNG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Nicholas Pooran: The star wicketkeeper batter has established himself as one of the best big-hitters in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Pooran displayed his remarkable aggression by smashing 75 runs off just 25 balls against Australia in the last warm-up game and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team.

Brandon King: The Caribbean opener emerged as the best batter in the recent T20I series against South Africa. Brandon King scored the highest 159 runs in just three innings at a strike rate of 167.36 to get in good form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

WI vs PNG probable playing XIs:

West Indies predicted playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.

Papua New Guinea playing XI: Lega Siaka, Toni Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko.