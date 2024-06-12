WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
West Indies vs New Zealand, they don't come bigger than this. It's a crunch game in Group C in the ongoing T20 World Cup as if West Indies win, they go through to the Super 8 and New Zealand will be effectively knocked out since Afghanistan have every chance of reaching six points.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2024 17:49 IST
West Indies will be up against New Zealand in a crunch Group C encounter in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. West Indies are on the verge of qualification through to the Super 8 in a home World Cup while undercooked New Zealand are on the brink of getting eliminated after suffering a hammering against Afghanistan in their opening game. It is a virtual knockout as a loss could potentially end New Zealand's challenge in the tournament, a side which has consistently made the semis in the last five World Cups (ODIs and T20).

West Indies with wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda have reminded once again to the world that their big-hitting prowess once again can't be ignored and with Daren Sammy at the helm as the head coach, who has won a couple of T20 World Cups as a captain. New Zealand's decision to not play a practice game might have backfired as they looked rusty and would have to be at their best because one more bad day could eventually be decisive.

This will be the first game of the main tournament in Tarouba, Trinidad after the warm-up matches and if they were any indicator, a high-scoring match is on the cards and New Zealand would want to bat first. 

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 26, WI vs NZ

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra

