WI vs NZ, 1st ODI: When and where to watch series opener

WI vs NZ: Keeping this year's T20I World Cup in mind and the 50-over World Cup which is scheduled to be played next year, teams all across the globe are busy playing limited overs cricket to identify the best eleven which suits them in both the formats. Pakistan is up against the Netherlands, India is up against Zimbabwe, and England recently finished playing ODI and T20I matches against South Africa.

Following the same path, the Kiwi side is also stationed in the Caribbean islands, where preparations are in full swing for the T20I World Cup. Finalists of the last year's T20I World Cup, New Zealand look pretty comfortable in their skin and the return of Kane Williamson to the squad has added to the firepower they have. On the other hand, the West Indies team has failed to put up a decent show and they will want to get back to their winning ways before the ICC events start.

New Zealand has already clinched the T20I series and they are now geared up for the ODI series to start. The Kane Williamson-led side has the same squad as compared to the T20I series, but as far as the format goes, they are certain to make a few changes in their team compositions.

When will the 1st ODI between New Zealand and West Indies be played?

The first ODI will be played on August 17, 2022

What is the venue for the first ODI?

The first ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

What is the scheduled start time for the first ODI?

The first ODI will start on 11:30 pm IST

What is the live streaming platform for this match?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode application

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

