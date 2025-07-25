WI vs AUS pitch report: How will surface at Warner Park in St Kitts play for third T20I? The third T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The visitors are leading 2-0 in the series and will be keen on sealing the contest in the third game itself. Here's the pitch report:

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The third T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts early at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday (July 26). The visitors are leading the five-match series 2-0, and they will be looking to seal the contest with two matches to go.

Australia won the first two matches chasing big scores as they emerged victorious by three and eight wickets respectively. The likes of Josh Inglis and Cameron Green are in great form, and the visitors will be hoping that their batters continue their great run. Even among the bowlers, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell have picked wickets in the middle overs, keeping the batter quiet.

West Indies, meanwhile, will miss Andre Russell, who retired at the end of the second T20I. The hosts will have to win the third T20I to stay alive in the series. Shai Hope and his men will have to put their best foot forward if they are to beat Australia in the third T20I.

Warner Park, St Kitts - Pitch Report

The venue has hosted as many as 31 T20I matches so far and even though the average first innings score here is only 123, the highest score registered in St Kitts is 201. The pitch is likely to be on the slower side, and it might not be a high-scoring game, with a score around 170-180 expected to be par. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

St Kitts - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 31

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 17

Average first inns score - 123

Highest total - 201

Highest chase - 165

Squads

Australia Squad: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades