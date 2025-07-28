WI vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Australia match in Basseterre West Indies will wish to end a disappointing Australian assignment with a consolation win after having lost seven games in a row - three Tests and four T20Is. Australia have been outstanding with four consecutive successful run-chases and would aim to end the tour on a high with a series sweep.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

Australia will take on the West Indies for one final time on a just over a month-long tour. Having won all three Test matches and chased down totals in four T20I games so far, Australia will be hungry for another sweep at Basseterre on Monday, July 28 (local time). The way Australia have played the series so far, with all the destructive power through the middle-order and terrific death bowling at the end to restrict the Windies to chaseable targets in all matches, they are building up nicely for the T20 World Cup next year.

The West Indies haven't been all bad in the series, scoring big runs day in and day out. However, it's the crunch moments where the Windies have fallen shot, like not getting those extra 15-20 runs in every game to take the total beyond Australia's reach and consistently having those 20-25-run overs while bowling to lose the momentum in order to defend a score. With the series gone, the West Indies have their pride at stake and the skipper Shai Hope will hope to first win the toss and bowl first, to change things a bit.

Australia rested Tim David in the last game, who went ballistic in the third T20I with a 37-ball century and also tried Xavier Bartlett to give those on the bench a chance and still won. Expect Australia to try a couple of more guys but still be ruthless in their attempt to win the series 5-0.

My Dream11 team for WI vs AUS 5th T20I

Brandon King, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford (c), Cameron Green, Akeal Hosein, Adam Zampa, Romario Shepherd, Nathan Ellis (vc), Tim David

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie/Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa