WI vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Australia match in Grenada West Indies will aim to make a comeback into the series against Australia in Grenada as they would feel they let the first one slip despite bundling the visitors out for 180 in the first innings in Barbados. For Australia, Steve Smith returns and Pat Cummins and Co will aim to seal the series.

Grenada:

West Indies will be up against Australia in the second Test of the three-match series in Grenada, a 78th red-ball venue for the visitors, with an aim to level the series after letting it slip in Barbados last week. In the first Test match under Daren Sammy as the all-format coach, the West Indies actually had Australia on the mat, bundling them out for 180. However, their batters disappointed in both innings as they let the chance go of tightening the screws over the Aussies and when you give them a sniff, they take it with both arms and legs.

Seven dropped chances was also an area of concern for the West Indies in Barbados as if the batters aren't chipping in, the fielders will have to. Kraigg Brathwaite will be playing his 100th Test, probably one of the most classical Test batters of the current generation, and will hope to live up to the billing against the Australians, buoyed by the return of Steve Smith.

Steve Smith replaced Josh Inglis in the line-up in a straight swap. Even though Australia won, the batting is a concern for them as Sam Konstas and Cameron Green, the two youngsters, didn't show up in Barbados but Australia are ready to give them a longer rope. Australia will be favourites again, to seal the series and win again but West Indies will fancy their chances to take the series to the day-night decider in Jamaica.

My Dream11 team for WI vs AUS 2nd Test

Shai Hope, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Keacy Carty, Travis Head (c), Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Pat Cummins, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Playing XIs

West Indies (probable): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood