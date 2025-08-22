Why is Temba Bavuma not playing 2nd ODI against Australia? With South Africa taking on Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22, let us have a look at where regular skipper Temba Bavuma is not playing the clash.

Mackay, Australia:

South Africa is all set to continue their ongoing ODI series against Australia; the two sides lock horns in the second ODI of the series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on August 22. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, it is worth noting that South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is missing the clash against the Aussies.

The Proteas will be under the leadership of Aiden Markram, and the stand-in skipper took centre stage and revealed that while being fully fit, Bavuma is just having a rest day, which is why he is not present in the starting XI for the second ODI.

“We are going to bat first. Looks good to the eye, again don't have too much info on the venue, hopefully put up a good score. Temba is good, he's just having a rest day, de Zorzi comes in for him and Muthusamy comes in for Subrayen. It is always good to win but it is more important to back them up and that's where the focus is today,” Markram said at the toss.

South Africa hope to put in another good show in second ODI

Speaking of the game, South Africa go into the second ODI with three changes to their starting lineup, where Tony de Zorzi comes in place of Bavuma, and Senuran Muthusamy replaces Subrayen.

As for Australia, Xavier Bartlett comes in the place of Ben Dwarshius. After losing the first ODI, where the Aussies will be hoping for an improved performance, South Africa will be aiming to seal the series.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

