Rinku Singh smashes stellar century to propel Meerut Mavericks to victory against Gorakhpur Lions

Lucknow:

Star India batter Rinku Singh was exceptional for Meerut Mavericks in the 9th game of the ongoing UPT20 League 2025. Taking on Gorakhpur Lions at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on August 21, Rinku’s brilliant century was crucial for Meerut in registering a comfortable victory.

The clash between the two sides began with Gorakhpur Lions coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened their innings with Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal scoring 38 and 0 runs, respectively. Akshdeep Nath added 23 runs in 16 deliveries, alongside Siddharth Yadav, who added 15 runs to the board.

Nishant Kushwaha scored 37 runs in 24 deliveries, with Shivam Sharma going unbeaten on a score of 25 runs as Gorakhpur Lions posted a total of 167 runs in the first innings of the game. Vishal Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar were the highest wicket takers for Mavericks in the first innings with three wickets to their names. Zeeshan Ansari took two wickets, alongside Yash Garg, who struck once as well.

Rinku Singh’s masterclass helped Mavericks register stellar win

Aiming to chase down a target of 168 runs, Meerut Mavericks opened their innings with Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara scoring 11 and 10 runs, respectively. Rituraj Sharma and Madhav Kaushik failed to stabilise the innings as well, as they departed on five and seven runs, respectively.

With Mavericks losing grip of the clash, star batter Rinku Singh came out to bat and amassed 108 runs in 48 deliveries. Maintaining a strike rate of 225, Rinku hit seven fours and eight sixes in his knock, putting in one of the best performances of his T20 career so far. His performance helped Mavericks chase down the target and beat Gorakhpur Lions by six wickets.

