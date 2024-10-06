Why is Pooja Vastrakar not playing in India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar.

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Women in Blue head into the clash with pressure on their backs as they had lost their opening contest to New Zealand a couple of days ago.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team was asked to bowl first after Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss. The Indians made one change to their Playing XI for their crucial clash in Group A. India are going without their star pace-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar for the clash with an extra batting option in Sajeevan Sajana coming into the team.

Indian captain Harmanpreet revealed at the toss that Vastrakar is out due to a niggle with Sajana taking her place. "We would have batted first as well, but we'll have to bowl well and restrict them. We have one change, Pooja is out with an injury, Sajana replaces her. We'll have to move forward with a positive approach, it's always how you bounce back and we've spoken about it. We will go out there and play some positive cricket," the skipper said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have also made a change to the team that stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on the tournament's opening day.

"We will bat first, put up a total on the board. Diana Baig misses out, that's the only change, she's replaced by Arooba. It's a big blow, but we've players who can do well in her absence. We'll try to put up a good total here. I'm excited to lead Pakistan against India," Pakistan skipper Fatima said at the toss.

India are in choppy waters after their 58-run defeat to New Zealand in Dubai. The Women in Blue need to come to winning ways as early as it can be or else they might be pushed to an early exit in a tough group also featuring Australia and Sri Lanka too.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal