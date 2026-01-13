Why is Nat Sciver-Brunt not playing for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026? Mumbai Indians were forced to bench Nat Sciver-Brunt against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 due to illness. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur welcomed Hayley Matthews’ return, praising her all-round abilities to step in and take responsibility for the team.

Navi Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians were forced to bench star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt in their high-voltage clash against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing WPL 2026. After the toss, captain Harmanpreet Kaur noted that the England international isn’t well and was ruled out of the game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In her absence, veteran all-rounder Hayley Matthews makes her return.

“Hayley’s back, she’s fit, so hopefully we’ll click in that area as well. Unfortunately, Nat (Sciver-Brunt) is not well today, so in place of her, Hayley’s back. She’s someone who, you know, always does well with both bat and ball, and we’re really looking to, you know, have her come in and take responsibility for the team,” Harmanpreet said after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Gardner aims to maintain unbeaten streak

Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner expects to maintain the momentum against Mumbai Indians. They have been sensational in the ongoing tournament, having defeated UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in their previous two matches. Speaking about it, Gardner lauded the openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney for their exceptional batting and cited that to the reason behind their success.

“Obviously, we’ve got so much experience at the top of the order with Sophie and Moons batting together. They’ve spent so much time out in the middle in franchise cricket. So I guess to have a combination that’s worked in the past and be able to put it into practice here has been really pleasing to see. Hopefully, we can do it again,” Gardner said.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

