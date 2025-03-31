Why is MS Dhoni batting lower down the order in IPL 2025? CSK head coach Stephen Fleming reveals MS Dhoni's batting position has become the topic of debate ever since he came out after Ravi Ashwin at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a stiff run-chase. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has given more clarity on the matter.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost for the second time in three days on Sunday (March 30). They went down to Rajasthan Royals in the 183-run chase, falling six runs short despite MS Dhoni coming out to bat at number seven. The veteran scored 16 runs off 11 deliveries and got out in the final over of the innings needing 19 more runs.

Dhoni came out to bat at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last week, sparking wide criticism, and even though he smashed 30 off just 16 deliveries, the game was long gone for CSK. After he came out to bat seven in the previous outing, many reckoned it was the result of the criticism. But CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that Dhoni decides when he goes out to bat depending on how his body is responding.

Fleming also made it clear that the 43-year-old cannot bat for 10 overs with full intensity and that is the reason, the other batters come above him. "Yeah, it’s a time thing. MS judges it. His body is… his knees aren’t what they used to be. And he’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat ten overs running full stick.

"So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he’s balancing that," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Moreover, Fleming asserted that Dhoni's leadership and wicketkeeping skills are still valuable for the team. "I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9, 10 overs. He's actually never done that. So, look, from around 13, 14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in," Fleming added.