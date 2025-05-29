Why is Marco Jansen not playing IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru? With Punjab Kings all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and revealed that all-rounder Marco Jansen won't be available for his side in the upcoming clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on May 29. It is worth noting that the winner of the game will make it to the final, whereas the defeated team will go on to play Qualifier 2.

Interestingly, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru who won the toss in Mullanpur and opted to bowl first. At the toss, both skippers revealed the changes that they made to their teams for the crucial game, and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and revealed that ace all-rounder Marco Jansen will be missing the game against RCB; Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai comes in his place.

“Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They (the crowd) have been tremendous, and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground, and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Notably, Marco Jansen has flown back home to South Africa for national duties, as South Africa is all set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final starting from June 11. In 14 matches this season, Jansen has taken 16 wickets to his name and has scored 75 runs as well. PBKS will be sure to miss his presence in the playing XI ahead of the RCB clash.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma