Why is Kuldeep Yadav not playing for IND vs SA in 1st T20I in Cuttack? India have left out their wicket-taking bowler in the shortest format, Kuldeep Yadav, for the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Bumrah, Varun and Arshdeep are among the specialist bowlers in the side. Here's why Kuldeep is not playing:

Cuttack:

The first T20I between India and South Africa got underway today at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, even as the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. Meanwhile, India have left out their key wicket-taker in the format, Kuldeep Yadav, from the playing XI which is surprising as the wrist spinner is among the best in the format for the country.

Kuldeep's exclusion from the line-up with only 10 T20Is to go before the T20 World Cup raises a lot of questions as India continue to look for batting depth instead of specialists. In the first T20I, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the all-rounders playing and they also strengthen the batting line-up. The specialists included for the match are - Varun Chakavarthy, Arshdeep SIngh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

