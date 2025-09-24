Why is Bangladesh captain Litton Das not playing versus India in Asia Cup Super Four? Bangladesh captain Litton Das has been ruled out of the marquee clash against India in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. In his absence, Jaker Ali has been adjudged as captain. Bangladesh made four changes in the playing XI.

Dubai:

Bangladesh captain Litton Das suffered a back injury while training before the high-voltage clash against India. On the match day, he reached the ground, but wasn’t able to train or do his warm-up. He went back to the dressing room after a short conversation with the physio. In his absence, Jaker Ali will lead Bangladesh.

Notably, Litton had a modest Asia Cup 2025. He hit a half-century against Hong Kong, but since then, the keeper-batter has struggled to get going with the bat. Nevertheless, Litton has done an excellent job as captain, helping the team register two crucial wins over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. His absence might hurt the team against India as there’s no substitute for experience.

"He got injured during a practice session and unfortunately he misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best," Ali said after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have made four changes to their playing XI. Parvez Hossain Emon replaced Litton in the playing XI, while interestingly, Taskin Ahmad has been dropped. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has replaced him in the middle. Shoriful Islam has also faced the axe, as Mohammad Saifuddin made it to the XI.

Suryakumar Yadav happy to bat first

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was happy to bat first in the game. He noted the importance of doing the right things and the middle and addressed the fielding concerns as India dropped plenty of catches against Pakistan in the previous game.

“We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing and the results will take care of itself. The boys have done their bit, it is part of the game (dropped catches),” Suryakumar said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy