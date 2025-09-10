Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing India's Asia Cup opener vs UAE? India dropped Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI in their Asia Cup opener against UAE. There were plenty of doubts regarding Sanju Samson, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side showed confidence in the keeper-batter.

Dubai:

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with notable changes to the playing XI. Interestingly, the team management dropped Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI, as Jasprit Bumrah has been named the sole pacer in the squad. Hardik Pandya will assist him in the pace department. The reason, however, is unknown. It is very likely that the Punjab pacer couldn't fit in as per the combination.

Notably, the left-arm seamer has been the go-to option for Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format. Despite so, he has been dropped. On the other hand, Sanju Samson, whose place was under speculation, was named in the playing XI. However, Shubman Gill, who returned to the T20I squad for the marquee tournament and was also named the vice-captain, will now open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson has been adjusted in the middle order as he will bat at number five against UAE.

India win toss and elect to bowl

India win the toss and elected to bowl first. After winning the toss, captain Suryakumar noted that there might be dew present towards the second half of the game and that the Men in Blue are ready to both bat and bowl first. UAE, on the other hand, focused more on experience and will be hoping to cause an upset.

“We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh