Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

New Delhi:

Arshdeep Singh was excluded as India take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With eyes on the Super Eight stage, India take on arch-rivals Pakistan after the clash got clearance following the Pakistan government's change of stance.

Arshdeep played in both the matches for India in the tournament so far and has been crucial for the Men in Blue in the powerplay. However, the pacer is not part of the third clash for the Suryakumar Yadav-led team as the Men in Blue made two changes for the Pakistan clash.

Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing vs Pakistan?

Arshdeep Singh's exclusion is due to the conditions that are likely to be on offer at the R Premadasa Stadium. With the Colombo ground expected to assist spinners, the Men in Blue have fielded an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav as Arshdeep made way for him. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the team has made two changes with Abhishek Sharma coming back for Sanju Samson after recovering from his stomach bug.

"We were looking to bat first. We won the last two games defending, so we don't want to change it. It is an occasion, it's a high-stakes game. This sport teaches you a lot of things; any side can win the game on a given day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav is in for Arshdeep Singh," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Abhishek Sharma comes in for Sanju

Meanwhile, India have brought back Abhishek Sharma for the clash as he replaces Sanju Samson. Abhishek had missed India's previous game against Namibia due to illness but has recovered in time for the Pakistan clash. Sanju had made the T20 World Cup debut in the clash against Namibia and was off to a flying start but could not capitalise much as he made 22 from eight balls. With Abhishek fit, Samson was never in the fray to play.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

ALSO READ | Why is Sanju Samson not playing in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?