Why does Rashid Khan use bulletproof cars in Afghanistan? Leg-spinner reveals | Watch

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan recently made a startling revelation about the security measures he follows in his home country, sharing that he uses a bulletproof car for safety reasons. Speaking candidly, Rashid explained that the precaution is necessary due to his popularity and the unpredictable situations that can arise when fans become overly enthusiastic about meeting him.

The revelation came during an interaction with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on The Switch. Pietersen appeared visibly surprised as Rashid described how difficult it is for him to move freely in public spaces in Afghanistan. According to the leg-spinner, stepping out casually on the streets is not an option, making heightened security a part of his everyday life.

“No chance. I can’t even go in a normal car. I have to have a bulletproof car. I travel in my own bulletproof car only,” Rashid said on the show.

“I have to. I need it. It’s for my safety. No one is going to shoot me. But maybe, if I end up in the wrong place and in the wrong time. It’s locked and sometimes people even try to open it,” he added.

Normal thing in Afghanistan: Rashid

Rashid further clarified that such measures are not exclusive to him, adding that many high-profile personalities in Afghanistan rely on similar security arrangements. He mentioned that it’s very common in his home country, while Pietersen called it ‘fascinating’.

“Yeah, I got it specially made. So many people use it. That’s a normal thing in Afghanistan,” Rashid explained.

Rashid is currently playing for MI Emirates in the ILT20. He has had a mixed time so far in the tournament, claiming only four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.18. Even though he has managed to keep the batters in check in the middle overs, but his lack of wickets must be a concern, especially given his impact in the format in the past.