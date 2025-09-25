Why did Shivam Dube bat at number 3 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four clash? Suryakumar Yadav explains India promoted Shivam Dube to No. 3 against Bangladesh to counter spin, but the move failed as he scored just 2. Captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the strategy post-match. India still won by 41 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with 3/18.

Dubai:

The Indian team management took a bold call by promoting Shivam Dube to number three in their Super Four clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the move didn’t pay off, as the left-hander managed just 2 runs off 3 balls. Attempting to loft a googly from Rishad Hossain, Dube mistimed his shot and offered a simple catch to Towhid Hridoy.

After the game, captain Suryakumar Yadav justified Dube’s promotion, stating that the goal was to capitalise on the middle overs. He noted that Bangladesh played a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner, and given Dube’s prowess against spin bowling, he could have been effective. However, things didn’t quite go as expected.

“Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm spinner and a leg spinner, I think Dube was perfect for that occasion in that 7-15 overs range. But it didn't work, that's how things go,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

India made wholesome changes in batting order

Apart from Dube’s promotion, India made other changes in the batting order as well. Due to Dube, Suryakumar had to bat at four. Interestingly, Tilak Varma moved down to six and Axar Patel batted at seven, ahead of Sanju Samson. The keeper-batter, who opened for India earlier in the year and also in the IPL, didn’t even feature in the top seven, which was surprising, to say the least.

Meanwhile, the changes didn’t help India at all as Dube, Suryakuma, Tilak, and Axar batted at a strike rate of less than 100. Hardik Pandya, who only batted at his natural position, managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with his knock of 38 runs, as India posted 168 runs on the board in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show, claiming three wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two each as India won the match by 41 runs.