Why did Dale Steyn predict a 300 score on April 17 in IPL 2025? Know here Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn took centre stage and predicted when the score of 300 runs will be breached in the IPL 2025. Steyn predicted that the record would be broken on April 17 when Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has gotten off to a stellar start. With three matches done, the fans have been treated to everything that they could have asked for. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad took centre stage in game 2 of the tournament as well when they took on Rajasthan Royals.

Batting first against Royals, Hyderabad went on to post 286 runs in the first innings of the game, which was the second highest total in IPL history. With the team posting such a huge total on the board, many have come forward to discuss whether SRH will be able to post 300 runs in an innings in this edition of the IPL.

Talking about the same, former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn took centre stage and predicted when the score of 300 will be breached in the IPL 2025. Steyn predicted that April 17 will be the date when the mark of 300 runs will be breached.

It is interesting to note that on 17th April, Mumbai Indians will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in the 33rd match of the IPL 2025. The kind of performances that Sunrisers Hyderabad have been putting in the tournament for the last few years warrant a big total from the side in their forthcoming matches. Furthermore, the Wankhede Stadium is also known as a haven for the batters.

High-scoring encounters have often been the case at the venue in Mumbai, and according to Dale Steyn, the clash between MI and SRH could be the day when the mark of 300 could be breached. Hyderabad almost broke their own record of the highest ever team total in the IPL, and they will hope to put in another good showing in their upcoming games.

Wankhede Stadium record in the IPL:

Matches played: 116

Highest innings score: 235/1

Matches Won Batting First: 54

Matches Won Batting Second: 62