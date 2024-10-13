Why Australia captain Alyssa Healy is not playing in T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Alyssa Healy.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy is missing out on the crucial T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 13. Aussie all-rounder and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath is leading the side in its last group match of the tournament.

India face a must-win clash against Australia in order to remain in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. The Indian team has been asked to bowl first by the Aussies. The defending champions have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI with injured Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck missing out. In their places, Grace Harris and Darcie Brown have come into the team.

Cricket Australia confirm Healy out of India clash

A little before the toss of the game, Cricket Australia confirmed that Healy was out of the clash due to a foot injury. The Aussie skipper picked up the issue in her team's clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 13. Healy limped back off the field during the 83-run target chase when she was batting on 37.

The wicketkeeper batter arrived at the Sharjah venue ahead of the India clash on crutches and it was learnt that she will be missing the clash. CA also confirmed the same. "Alyssa Healy is unavailable for tonight’s game after suffering a foot injury on Friday night. She will continue to be assessed over the coming days and should Australia qualify for the semi-finals, her availability will be determined in due course," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

In her absence, McGrath is leading the side, while Ellyse Perry is her deputy. "We are gonna bat first, put up a score on the board and take it from there. This is our third game here, looks like a slightly better surface than the previous ones. No concern about injuries right now with all the focus on the game. We have two changes - Grace Harris and Darcie Brown are in," McGrath said at the toss.

The Indians also made a change to their side as Pooja Vastrakar came in place of Sajana Sajeevan. "It's absolutely fine, we have to bowl them out for a low total and chase it down. It's our first game here, we have watched many games on TV and we have our plans. We have beaten them in the past too and we can again do that. One change for us - Pooja (Vastrakar) comes in for Sajana," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh