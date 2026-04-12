Why are MI and RCB players wearing black armbands during clash at Wankhede in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede Stadium as both teams look to bounce back from their previous defeat to the Rajasthan Royals. However, ahead of the clash, players of both teams mourned the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away today.

The players stood in a moment of silence at the boundary rope to pay their respects to the iconic singer, who died aged 92 in Mumbai. They also donned black armbands in memory of Bhosle.

"A moment of silence at Wankhede as we remember and pay tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle Tai. Our players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect," MI wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, RCB had also mourned the passing away of the iconic singer. "A timeless voice. An irreplaceable legacy. Her music will live on forever. Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji," RCB wrote on social media earlier in the day.

Bhosle passed away due to multiple organ failure

Bhosle breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multiple organ failure. "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," her son Anand Bhosle said.

Cricketers paid their tributes to the tragic news. "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us," Sachin wrote in a social media post.

"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," he added.

In an Instagram story, Kohli wrote, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

MI opt to bowl against RCB

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the RCB. "We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar," Hardik said at the toss.