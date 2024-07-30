Why are Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant among two others not playing in IND vs SL 3rd T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

India face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. India have clinched the series as they have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the contest. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India to bat first.

The visitors have gone with four changes for their dead rubber against the Lankan Lions. Vice-captain of T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya, all-rounder Axar Patel, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and pacer Arshdeep Singh are not playing in the game. Sri Lanka have also made a change to their team with Chamindu Wickramasinghe making his debut in place of Dasun Shanaka.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the four players are resting in this game. "Would've liked to chase as well with the weather around. Becomes difficult for the bowling team to control the ball later. We have 4 guys resting - Hardik, Axar, Rishabh and Arshdeep. We spoke about the brand of cricket we want to play and it's about topping it up every game and being the best version of ourselves," Surya said at the toss.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a dry pitch. There was a batting collapse, when the ball gets older its a bit harder to bat. We have planned a little bit differently. One change, Wickramasinghe comes in for Shanaka," Sri Lanka captain Asalanka said at the toss.

India have already clinched the series 2-0 with their dominant performances in the first two games. The Men in Blue won the first game by 43 runs after putting on 213 on the board. The visitors won rain-reduced second game by seven wickets while chasing 78 (DLS method).

India and Sri Lanka's Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando