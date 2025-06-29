Who is Shree Charani, left-arm spinner who bowled spell for ages during ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I? Shree Charani bowled a brilliant spell to pin England down in the first T20I of the five-match series in Nottingham. Charani picked 4/12, the second-best figures by an Indian woman on T20I debut. Here is everything you need to know about her.

New Delhi:

India's left-arm spinner Shree Charani hogged the limelight after making a stellar T20I debut during the team's 1st T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday, June 28. Charani, playing her maiden T20I game, became only the second Indian woman to take a four-wicket haul on debut as she starred with a breathtaking performance in Nottingham.

Charani put up a stellar show to pin England down after the visitors had already bruised the hosts with a towering total and early strikes. The youngster picked up 4/13 in her 3.5 overs as she bagged the second-best figures by an Indian woman on T20I debut, behind Sravanthi Naidu's 4/9 in 2014.

Who is Shree Charani?

Nallapureddy Shree Charani is a 20-year-old cricketer from Andhra Pradesh. Hailing from Erramalle village in Veerapunayuni Palli mandal of Kadapa district, Charani plays for Andhra in the domestic circuit.

She was picked by the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League auction in December 2024 for Rs 55 lakh and played two matches for them. The spinner has picked four wickets in the league, with her debut wicket being of Raghvi Bist.

Charani has played five ODI matches till now, having earned her maiden cap in the tri-series that also featured Sri Lanka and South Africa. A few months back in March, she took her maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket during a clash against India B in the Senior Women’s Multi-day Challenger Trophy.

Charani pinned England down

Coming back to the match, Charani picked up wickets of Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Lauren Bell after the visitors had made four strikes. She displayed brilliant accuracy and discipline and was rewarded for the effort she put in, helping India register a big win.

While Sciver-Brunt played a lone hand of 66 from 42 balls, India marshalled their way to a 97-run win, inflicting England with their biggest loss in the format. Earlier, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana had slammed 112 to help the visitors post 210/5.