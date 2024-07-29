Who is Ramita Jindal? Know career highlights of India's ace shooter who missed out on medal at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ramita Jindal.

Ramita Jindal of India suffered a major heartbreak at the Paris Olympics in the women's 10m air rifle medal event after she finished in the seventh position on Monday, July 29.

Ramita was spot on in terms of her rhythm as she scored above 10 in her first nine shots (10.3, 10.2, 10.6, 10.9, 10.5, 10.4, 10.1, 10.7, 10.6 and 9.7) to set the tone for the event.

However, her 10th shot cost her badly as she slipped to 9.7. She went into the elimination round placed seventh and moved to the sixth spot after the first elimination. Ramita needed to work on her accuracy in the next round but despite shooting 10.2 and 10.2 she crashed out of the medal event as her opponents pipped her.

Ramita Jindal's career highlights