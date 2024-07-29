Monday, July 29, 2024
     
  5. Who is Ramita Jindal? Know career highlights of India's ace shooter who missed out on medal at Paris Olympics

Who is Ramita Jindal? Know career highlights of India's ace shooter who missed out on medal at Paris Olympics

Ramita Jindal had participated in the women's 10m air rifle qualification round alongside compatriot Elavenil Valarivan and finished sixth to earn a spot in the medal event.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2024 13:41 IST
Ramita Jindal.
Image Source : PTI Ramita Jindal.

Ramita Jindal of India suffered a major heartbreak at the Paris Olympics in the women's 10m air rifle medal event after she finished in the seventh position on Monday, July 29. 

Ramita was spot on in terms of her rhythm as she scored above 10 in her first nine shots (10.3, 10.2, 10.6, 10.9, 10.5, 10.4, 10.1, 10.7, 10.6 and 9.7) to set the tone for the event.

However, her 10th shot cost her badly as she slipped to 9.7. She went into the elimination round placed seventh and moved to the sixth spot after the first elimination. Ramita needed to work on her accuracy in the next round but despite shooting 10.2 and 10.2 she crashed out of the medal event as her opponents pipped her.

Ramita Jindal's career highlights

Tournament Event Medal
2023 Baku World Championships 10m air rifle team Gold
2022 Cairo World Championships 10 m air rifle junior Gold
2022 Cairo World Championships 10 m air rifle junior team Gold
2022 Baku ISSF World Cup 10m air rifle team Gold
2022 Changwon ISSF World Cup 10m air rifle team Silver
2023 Changwon Asian Shooting Championships 10 m air rifle mixed team Silver
2023 Changwon Asian Shooting Championships 10 m air rifle Bronze
2023 Changwon Asian Shooting Championships 10m air rifle team Bronze
2022 Asian Games 10m air rifle team Silver
2022 Asian Games 10m air rifle Bronze
2021 Lima ISSF Junior World Championships 10m air rifle Bronze

 

