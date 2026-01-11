Who is Nandni Sharma? Delhi Capitals pacer becomes fourth cricketer to claim hat-trick in WPL history Nandni Sharma became the first Delhi Capitals bowler to take a WPL hat-trick, claiming five wickets against Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai. The 24-year-old pacer finished with 5/33, joining an elite list of hat-trick takers in the league.

Navi Mumbai:

Delhi Capitals witnessed a landmark moment in the Women’s Premier League on Sunday as Nandni Sharma etched her name into the tournament’s record books. The 24-year-old fast bowler became the first DC player to claim a hat-trick in WPL history during the clash against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Her spell proved decisive, as she finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-33-5.

With that achievement, Nandni joined an elite list of bowlers to have taken hat-tricks in the league, alongside Issy Wong of Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz duo Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma. The milestone came in the final over of the Giants’ innings, turning the spotlight firmly on the young pacer.

Notably, her hat-trick unfolded in dramatic fashion. Kanika Ahuja was the first to go, stumped after being deceived by a slower delivery outside off stump. The very next ball saw Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled as Nandni’s accuracy beat the bat and struck in front of middle stump. Completing the trio, Renuka Singh was trapped LBW after misjudging a length ball that crashed into her leg stump.

Nandni Sharma’s background

Hailing from Chandigarh, Nandini has steadily climbed the domestic ladder through consistent performances. Born on 20 September 2001, she has represented Chandigarh Women and North Zone Women in domestic and inter-zonal competitions. Her outings in tournaments such as the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in 2025 showcased her knack for breaking partnerships, even as she continued to develop her all-round game.

Her growing reputation earned her a maiden WPL contract in 2026, when Delhi Capitals secured her services for Rs 20 lakh at the auction. The opportunity marked a major step forward in her professional journey.

After her historic spell, Nandni reflected on the role her teammates played in keeping her focused under pressure.

“I was just focused on bowling at my target. Shafali and Jemimah were talking to me before every ball, and the plan was simple—to attack the stumps. I didn’t expect a hat-trick, but the team kept telling me that wickets would come,” Nandni said.

“After my first over, I realised the batters were picking my stock ball well, so I decided to use my variations, and thankfully it worked. My brother, mother and a close friend are here at the ground, while the rest of my family is watching from home. They have all been incredibly supportive,” Nandni added.