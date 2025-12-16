Who is Mangesh Yadav? Uncapped all-rounder who was picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore? Mangesh Yadav triggered the bidding war in the accelerated round of IPL 2026 auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad went big for the all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh before the former snapped him up for Rs 5.2 crore. Here's all you need to know about Mangesh Yadav:

Abu Dhabi:

Mangesh Yadav was an unexpected pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the franchise shelled out a massive amount of Rs 5.2 crore. They won the bidding war against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the accelerated round of IPL 2026 auction, even as the cricketer's base price was only Rs 30 lakh. For the unversed, Mangesh is a Madhya Pradesh all-rounder and has played with Rajat Patidar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mangesh is a left-handed fast bowling all-rounder who can tonk the ball at will down the order. In two matches played this year at the SMAT, he has so far scored 28 runs in only one innings at a brilliant strike rate of 233.33 and also picked up three wickets. However, Mangesh made the right noises at the Madhya Pradesh T20 League earlier this year while playing for Gwalior Cheetahs alongside Rajat Patidar, picking up 14 wickets in just six matches at an impeccable average of 12.

More to follow...