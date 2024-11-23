Who is Mallika Sagar, the IPL 2025 auctioneer? All you need to know about her ahead of bidding war

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mallika Sagar, IPL 2025 auctioneer.

The clock for the IPL 2025 mega auctions is fast ticking by as the fans sit in anticipation to watch the bidding war. For the first time, a mega auction will be taking place outside India as Jeddah will host the two-day event on November 24 and 25.

As many as 577 players have been shortlisted in the final list of auctions with 367 Indian and 210 overseas players appearing in the bidding war. Auctioneer Mallika Sagar will have the hammer in her hand to decide the fate of hundreds of players on the auction table. Here is all you need to know about Mallika ahead of the auctions.

Mallika Sagar is a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant who specializes in Modern Indian art. She has good experience in conducting auctions with Pundoles, a Mumbai-based auction house.

Sports auctions are not new for Mallika as she has had the experience of conducting them in the past. She was the hammer in charge in the IPL 2024 mini-auctions, replacing Hugh Edmeades. She had become the first female auctioneer for the Indian cash-rich league last year. Mallika has also conducted auctions of the Women's Premier League in the past.

Apart from cricket, she also has experience of conducting auctions of the Pro Kabaddi League. She was in charge of the PKL season 8 auctions.

IPL 2025 mega auctions timings

The mega auctions will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The auctions will begin at 1:30 PM local time which is 3:30 PM IST, right after the completion of a day of the Border-Gavaskar first Test. The bidding war will begin at 3:30 PM IST on both days.

Here is a full list of players retained by each franchise.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head