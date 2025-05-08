Who is Madhav Tiwari? All you need to know about DC's debutant against PBKS in IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals named 21-year-old Madhav Tiwari in their playing XI for the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. He replaced Vipraj Nigam in the squad. Read everything you need to know about the cricketer.

Dharamsala:

Madhav Tiwari replaced Vipraj Nigam in the Delhi Capitals squad for their match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. The all-rounder was bought for INR 40 lakhs but failed to break into the playing XI in the presence of Vipraj, who had a stunning run before being dropped from the playing XI. Madhav, meanwhile, hails from Madhya Pradesh and has done well in the U21-level, which impressed the Delhi management.

He has made a name for himself as a right-arm medium-pace bowler, but Madhav is a sound batter as well. In the Madhya Pradesh T20 league, the 21-year-old scored 72 runs at a strike rate of over 200 and had three scalps to his name. He showed tremendous potential in the tournament and also impressed the Delhi management during scouting.

Meanwhile, Delhi have dropped Karun Nair from the playing XI. The seasoned cricketer started well, but his form dropped in the last few games, prompting the team to bring in Sameer Rizvi in his place. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has been named in the bench once again as T Natarajan got another opportunity to prove his mettle.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first in Dharamshala. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the surface is expected to slow down in the second innings, and that’s the reason behind his decision.

“We'll bat first, considering the outfield. The fans are happy with my decision. If you see the last game, the way our openers started and other batters capitalising, that gives us a fair point to come and bat first,” Iyer said.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh