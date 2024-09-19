Who is Hasan Mahmud? 24-year-old Bangladesh pacer to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Chennai Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud surprised India on the opening day of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Most cricket experts had stated that the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will have to step up for the visitors to challenge India. But the 24-year-old pacer ran riot in the opening session sending back Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill leaving India tottering at 34/3. Not many in India were aware of the threat Hasan would bring to the table. Let us know more about the young bowler.

Hasan Mahmud made his international debut in 2020 against Zimbabwe in a T20I and then played his first ODI against West Indies in 2021. However, it took him three more years to make his place in the Test format. He played red-ball cricket for Bangladesh for the first time earlier this year against Sri Lanka.

He impressed on his debut picking up six wickets and then backed it up with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the second Test. He finished the two-match series against Pakistan with eight wickets and has continued to shine with the new ball taking his overall tally in the format to 18 wickets in just seven innings.

As far as his career in ODIs and T20Is is concerned, the youngster has already played 22 and 18 matches respectively. He has accounted for 30 wickets in ODIs and 18 in T20Is so far. The way Hasan is bowling at the moment, he is emerging as a really good all-format fast bowler for Bangladesh.

In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has picked up 40 wickets so far in 41 matches playing for Dhaka Dynamites and Rangpur Riders. Hasan Mahmud has also impressed in first-class cricket with 63 scalps in 20 matches and the youngster seems to really have a bright future ahead of him.