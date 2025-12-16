Who is Auqib Nabi, the uncapped Indian all-rounder who was picked for Rs 8.4 crore by DC in IPL 2026 auction? Auqib Dar has been a star performer in the domestic circuit. He has impressed many with his fast-bowling skills and has been performing well in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

New Delhi:

Auqib Nabi (registered as Auqib Dar) hogged the limelight during the IPL 2026 mini-auction as he was picked for Rs 8.40 crore by Delhi Capitals. The uncapped Indian all-rounder came at a base price of Rs 30 lakh but was sold at a huge price of Rs 8.40 crore as several teams went behind him during the bidding war.

Auqib fetched a great amount of interest from several franchises. Delhi Capitals were the first to raise their paddle for the all-rounder at Rs 30 lakh. They were joined by the Rajasthan Royals for a brief time. Royal Challengers Bengaluru came in at Rs 1.1 crore as RR dropped out. Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined the bidding war after RCB dropped out. The bidding war continued between SRH and the Capitals as his price surged past 7 crore.

SRH dropped when the bid reached Rs 8.40 crore as DC held the bid. DC then clinched the player for Rs 8.40 crore.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib Nabi is a bowling all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir. The 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler has been a consistent performer for years now in the domestic circuit. He gets the ball to swing and trouble batters. He performed well in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has picked 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of less than eight. Nabi was also a net bowler with the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

