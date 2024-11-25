Who is Anshul Kamboj, history-maker in Ranji Trophy who is picked by CSK for Rs 3.40 crore at mega auction?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Anshul Kamboj in action during IPL 2024.

Uncapped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj fetched a handsome amount of Rs 3.4 crore from Chennai Super Kings on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday, November 25. Anshul, who created history in the Ranji Trophy by picking all the 10 wickets for Haryana, saw four teams bidding for him with CSK finally getting him after winning a battle with a few other teams.

Delhi Capitals were the first to raise the paddle for Kamboj at a base price of 30 lakh. CSK were clear in their thinking and they wanted the bowling all-rounder in their squad. They were second to bid for him with Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians then joining the bidding war. As the price went to 3.40 crore, MI dropped out and the Super Kings got their man.

All you need to know about CSK's new uncapped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj

Kamboj got into the headlines after his historic Ranji Trophy performance in 2024, when he became the third player to pick all 10 wickets in a match. Playing for Haryana, the seam-bowling all-rounder registered figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs in a game against Kerala.

After Premangshu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sunderam, Kamboj is the third Indian player with a 10-wicket-inning haul in the Ranji Trophy.

The 24-year-old all-rounder has played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He featured in three matches and picked up two wickets in them. Kamboj made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad, before playing against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

He has taken the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer and is a new-ball bowler who has a decent swing and seam in his arsenal.