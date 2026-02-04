Who is Aaron George, the star India U19 opener with a stellar ton vs Afghanistan U19 in World Cup semifinal? Aaron George put up a batting masterclass as he slammed a stellar hundred for India in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Here is all you need to know about George.

New Delhi:

India U19 opener Aaron George slammed a stellar hundred in a must-win U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal against Afghanistan as the youngster played a brilliant knock at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

With India needing to chase a mountain of 311 runs for a spot in the final, George and Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the Indians off to a flier with the latter making a 33-ball 68. While he was dismissed after a good start, George kept going and anchored the chase very well.

The star batter struck a century, his first in the tournament, in 95 balls as he batted brilliantly. His knock was laced with 13 fours and two sixes as he took a measured approach in the chase, combining aggression with composure to keep the chase going.

Who is Aaron George?

Aaron George is a Kerala-born, 19-year-old top-order batter. He was raised in Hyderabad and has played age-level cricket in the domestic youth competitions. He played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and also led his teams since the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022-23. He had hit a 303 against Bihar.

Meanwhile, George had stellar outings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 341 and 373 runs in the last two seasons.

More to follow...