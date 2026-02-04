Advertisement
Who is Aaron George, the star India U19 opener with a stellar ton vs Afghanistan U19 in World Cup semifinal?

Aaron George put up a batting masterclass as he slammed a stellar hundred for India in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Here is all you need to know about George.

Aaron George.
Aaron George. Image Source : X/ZimCricketv
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India U19 opener Aaron George slammed a stellar hundred in a must-win U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal against Afghanistan as the youngster played a brilliant knock at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. 

With India needing to chase a mountain of 311 runs for a spot in the final, George and Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the Indians off to a flier with the latter making a 33-ball 68. While he was dismissed after a good start, George kept going and anchored the chase very well.

The star batter struck a century, his first in the tournament, in 95 balls as he batted brilliantly. His knock was laced with 13 fours and two sixes as he took a measured approach in the chase, combining aggression with composure to keep the chase going.

Who is Aaron George?

Aaron George is a Kerala-born, 19-year-old top-order batter. He was raised in Hyderabad and has played age-level cricket in the domestic youth competitions. He played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and also led his teams since the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022-23. He had hit a 303 against Bihar. 

Meanwhile, George had stellar outings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 341 and 373 runs in the last two seasons.

More to follow...

U19 World Cup
