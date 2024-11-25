Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Who is 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, player who became crorepati at IPL 2025 mega auction?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the IPL 2025 mega auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals showed interest in the 13-year-old on Day 2 of the auction in Jeddah. Know who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi here.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 20:45 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Image Source : TWITTER Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

13-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history after he became the youngest-ever player to be picked at an IPL auction. Suryavanshi has become a crorepati after he was roped in by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

As soon as his name popped up in the auction arena, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals went behind the left-handed batter. His price was set at Rs 30 lakh and it saw a heated war between the Capitals and the Royals. The bid soon crossed 1 crore before the Capitals pulled out. The Royals got the player at Rs 1.10 crore.

Suryavanshi made headlines after he smashed a century for India U19 in an unofficial Test against Australia U19 in Chennai. The 13-year-old slammed a century off just 58 balls, registering the fastest-ever hundred for the India U19 team in red-ball cricket. He finished his innings on 104 from 62 balls.

Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be shortlisted for an IPL auction when his name was included in the 577-player list for the bidding war in Jeddah.

More to follow...

