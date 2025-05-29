When was last time team winning Qualifier 1 didn't win IPL? Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to qualify for the IPL 2025 final. Only three times in history that a team winning Qualifier 1 not won the IPL. Check out the list.

Chandigarh:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Qualifier 1 to progress to the IPL 2025 final, slated to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They produced a dominating performance in Mullanpur, decimating the Shreyas Iyer-led side in both batting and bowling departments and currently stand as the favourites to win the prestigious trophy for the first time in history.

Since 2018, every team that has won Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the IPL trophy. RCB have history on their side but can they keep the tradition alive? 2017 was the last time when a team winning Qualifier 1 didn’t win the IPL. In that season, Rising Pune Supergiants defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Qualifier 1 to move to the final. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side bounced back stronger in the final, winning the match by just one run.

Bengaluru have faced the wrath of it in the past as well. In 2016, what was thought to be RCB’s best chance to win the trophy, the Virat Kohli-led side beat Gujarat Lions (now defunct) to qualify for the final. However, on the night of the summit clash, they struggled to get over the line as the team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just eight runs.

Only one other team did the winner of Qualifier 1 not win the IPL trophy. In 2013, Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians to move to the final. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and then Chennai in the final to win their first IPL title.

Now it needs to be seen if Bengaluru can calm their nerve and go on to clinch their maiden IPL title. Else, the Rajat Patidar-led side will become the fourth team in IPL history to win the qualifier 1 and not win the IPL.