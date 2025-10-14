When is Team India's next Test scheduled and who is the opposition? Know details Team India started the home season with a solid win over the West Indies in the two-match Test series. The team will now tour Australia for eight white-ball matches. But when will India play their next Test? Who are their opponents? Know everything in detail:

New Delhi:

India registered their 10th consecutive Test series win over the West Indies with a win in the second and final Test today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They chased down 121 runs with seven wickets in hand, even as Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award while Ravindra Jadeja took home the player of the series award. India have started its home season with a solid win over the Caribbean. Still, there is again a one-month gap in Test cricket for the team, as India is scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting from October 19.

As far as Test cricket is concerned, Team India will next be in action exactly after a month on November 14 when they face South Africa in the first of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa are currently playing against Pakistan away from home in a two-match Test series, and then the two teams are also scheduled to face each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Test series between the two teams will end on October 24, which means South Africa will get a break of around three weeks before facing India. The second Test between India and South Africa will be played from November 22 to 26 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

This will be a crucial series for India as South Africa are the defending WTC Champions and the home team will be missing their key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and especially, Ravichandran Ashwin all of whom retired from Test cricket over the last few months.

South Africa to play ODIs and T20Is vs India

Meanwhile, India and South Africa will also lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is after the Test series concludes on November 26. The ODI series will see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in India for the first time since January 2025. The 50-over matches are set to take place in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. The five-match T20I series is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 19.

South Africa tour of India schedule

1st Test - November 14 to 18: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd Test - November 22 to 26: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

1st ODI - November 30: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd ODI - December 3: Raipur

3rd ODI - December 6: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

1st T20I - December 9: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

2nd T20I - December 11: Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I - December 14: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

4th T20I - December 17: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

5th T20I - December 19: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Also Read