When and where to buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets in India? The T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale will begin on December 11 at 6:45 pm. Ahead of that, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the ticket pricing will start at as low as INR 100 in India. Check out the details and where fans can buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets.

The T20 World Cup 2026 mega event will begin on February 7 with Pakistan taking on Netherlands in the opening game of the tournament. India will kickstart their campaign on the same day as the Suyakumar Yadav-led side is scheduled to face the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, with less than two months left, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the opening of ticket sales, starting December 11 at 18:45 IST (6:45 pm). The entry-level tickets are at historic lows to drive accessibility, as the prices are starting at just INR 100 for some of the matches and as low as LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka.

Where to buy tickets in India?

Fans in India can buy tickets via BookMyShow. A user needs to log in to the application first, via app or web, and enter the queue. After that, they will be allowed to book their seats and fill personal details. Upon payment confirmation, they will receive an email with all the details. Leading up to the match, they will also get to know the details regarding the ticket delivery or the details of location where they can collect it.

BCCI secretary comments on the development

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary expressed his joy following the announcement of the ticket sales, as the price is set as low as INR 100. He noted that the fans can enjoy a world-class match-day experience at a minimal cost and it’s an opportunity for everyone to come together and create an electrifying environment to make the tournament a big success.

“With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy,” Saikia said.

“This tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure accessibility, comfort, and an atmosphere worthy of a global event. We warmly welcome fans from across India and around the globe to witness thrilling action and create lifelong memories,” he added.