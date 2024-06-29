What will happen if India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final gets washed out? Scenarios Explained

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa will face each other at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

India and South Africa face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as the biggest T20 prize is up for grabs in Barbados. The two teams are unbeaten in the tournament and for the first time, an undefeated team will lift the T20 World Cup.

India have reached into the final after beating England in the semifinal by a huge margin of 68 runs. They remained unscathed in the Super 8 and the group stages too, defeating the likes of Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, USA and Ireland on their way to the knockouts.

South Africa have made their way into the first men's World Cup final after thrashing Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the semifinal. They defeated England, West Indies, USA, Nepal, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Sri Lanka on their way to the final.

The two teams are set to meet each other at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. There are chances of rain coming down during the clash, which makes the scenarios very important.

What is the weather report of IND vs SA T20 WC final

It rained in Barbados after sunset on the eve of the game. But the rain gods stayed away from night to the morning of the match day. There are around 50% chances of precipitation around 10 AM local time, which is the toss time. The Barbados Met Department has issued a hurricane watch for Saturday morning.

What happens if the match is washed out?

There will be an effort to complete the match on the scheduled day on June 29. An added extra time of 190 minutes have been given to this final. For a match to be constituted, both teams need to bat at least 10 overs.

But if the game is not possible on June 29, there is a reserve day kept for the final. The play will begin at the same time 10:30 AM local time on the reserve day as well. The play will resume from the same point where it stopped on the scheduled day if there was some game on that day. Otherwise, it will begin from scratch on the reserve day.

If a minimum of 10 overs per side is not possible on the reserve day as well, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners.