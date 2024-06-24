What will happen if India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Lucia is washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet

India are all set to take on Australia in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 24. The Men in Blue are undefeated in the tournament, having won five out of five completed games in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. Despite this, Rohit Sharma's men have not confirmed their place in the semifinals.

They now take on Australia, who are coming into this clash after a heartbreaking loss to Afghanistan in their second Super Eight match. The mighty Aussies had a great chance to confirm their own and India's place in the semis by beating Afghanistan but the Afghans outclassed the 2021 champions by 21 runs in St Vincent.

India and Australia are set to meet in what could decide atleast one semifinalist of the two from this group. But there is a threat of rain intervening the clash on match-day in St Lucia.

According to Accuweather, there is a 40% chance of precipitation in St Lucia on June 24, the India vs Australia match-day.

India will qualify for semis if rain washes out this clash

If rain washes out the India vs Australia clash then both the teams will share one point each which means India will get to five points, confirming a place in the semifinals. No other team can go beyond four points, which will take the Men in Blue into the last four if there is no play.

If rain washes the game, Australia will get on three points, one point clear of where Afghanistan are currently. But then, the Aussies would hope that the Afghans lose their last match to Bangladesh so that they can remain a point clear of them.

If Afghanistan win in that game against Bangladesh after the potential wash out between India and Australia, Afghans will cruise through to the semis alongside the Men in Blue from Group 1.