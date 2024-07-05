What questions did PM Narendra Modi ask T20 World Cup 2024 heroes?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with Indian cricket team players in Delhi on July 4, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with each Indian cricket team member upon their arrival from T20 World Cup 2024 glory in Delhi on July 4, 2024. PM Modi met each World Cup-winning squad member and asked questions about their experience in the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies.

Indian cricket team arrived home five days later after their T20 World Cup 2024 success in Barbados on June 29. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side enjoyed a memorable interaction with the PM and shared that moment on their social media account on Thursday.

Modi also revealed his conversation and the questions he asked each World Cup-winning member in a live broadcast on his X page. Modi asked captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid about India's journey to their fourth ICC World Cup title and also spoke with World Cup heroes Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

PM Narendra Modi's interaction with 20 World Cup 2024 winners

PM Narendra Modi first asked Rohit Sharma why he bit the soil at Kensington Oval after India's victory in the final. Rohit replied, "I wanted to memorise the winning moment at that spot. We played on that pitch and we won. We waited for a long to grab this opportunity and whatever we did we did it on that pitch."

Modi continued, "Rohit, I noticed two things, your emotional side and your dance while approaching to claim the trophy, who's idea was that?" Rohit revealed that his teammate asked him to do something different and it was Chahal and Kuldeep's idea to dance.

PM Modi then turned to Rishabh Pant and asked him about his recovery from injuries and successful comeback in the World Cup. "It was a tough time and I remember that you called my mother who informed him not to worry about anything," Rishabh answered. "I was hearing people whispering and doubting over my return. I only focused on a successful recovery and playing for India again."

Modi also revealed his interaction with Rishabh's mother and how she gave him confidence about Rishabh's recovery. Modi added that he knew the struggles and hard work needed to overcome such injuries and win the battle.

More to follow...