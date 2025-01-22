What motivated Mohammed Shami during injury that kept him out of action for a year? Pacer reveals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami played his last international game in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, held on November 19. Since then, the pacer has undergone surgery on his right Achilles tendon and later, his knee bothered him for a brief while, which ruled him out of the 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old however kept grinding in domestic cricket and did well for Bengal, which helped him earn a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

He is now all set to make his international return in the first T20I against England at iconic Eden Gardens on January 22. Ahead of that, Shami highlighted his journey during injury and noted that there was a sense of fear at one point but he was mentally strong enough to overcome that and the setback eventually helped him to grow as an athlete.

“I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard (to get back to full fitness). There was a sense of fear (of getting injured during rehabilitation) even while running. It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for rehabilitation and then make a comeback. When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete, this is what I feel. Because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong,” Shami said in a video released by BCCI.

Shami also spoke on the importance of self-belief and confidence in the recovery process. He added that when injured, he was determined for a comeback for the team and for the country.

“Whatever is done, is done. I have crossed that (injury) phase. If you work hard you will get the results. That's what I believe in. If you get injured you have to make a comeback for your team for your country. So fight and grow. If you are strong and believe in yourself and you have confidence in your abilities, have self-belief, then I don't think you will find any difference. Confidence is important for any task," he added.