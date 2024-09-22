Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. What is the black thread Shakib Al Hasan biting on while batting during 1st Test against India?

What is the black thread Shakib Al Hasan biting on while batting during 1st Test against India?

There may be doubts about the injury over Shakib Al Hasan as he bowled very little in both innings against India in the ongoing Chennai Test, however, the veteran all-rounder has been solid with the bat compared to Bangladesh's other batters. Bangladesh were set a target of 515 runs to win.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: September 22, 2024 10:47 IST
Shakib Al Hasan who scored a decent 32 in the first
Image Source : BCCI Shakib Al Hasan who scored a decent 32 in the first innings, has started solidly in the second as Bangladesh face a mountain of 515 runs

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may not have bowled as much as one would have hoped since the first Test against India is in Chennai, however, he is showing why he is still an important member of the side with the bat. Athar Ali Khan on air reckoned that Shakib may not be fully fit and hence bowled only 21 overs combined out of more than 155 bowled by Bangladesh across two innings. However, Shakib is repaying the management's faith with the bat.

Shakib played well for his 32 in the first innings and with Bangladesh chasing a daunting target of 515 runs, was able to keep the Indian bowlers at bay alongside skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at least for the first hour but got out to R Ashwin after scoring 25 runs. However, many wondered what Shakib had in his mouth while batting.

On the second day, when Shakib walked out to bat it seemed like he had the extension of the helmet strap in his mouth. On Day 3 and Day 4 when he was batting in the second innings, he had the black thread in his mouth again and on Sunday, September 22 it was revealed by Dinesh Karthik on commentary that Shakib had tied a black thread to his shoulder and was biting onto it to not let his head fall over.

Was it in relation to his potential injury? That is unclear, however, Shakib was using that thread to keep his head still to be able to read the deliveries better with it being tied to his shoulder.

Related Stories
India going through deep batting crisis, who will be team's next saviour?

India going through deep batting crisis, who will be team's next saviour?

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: Ravichandran Ashwin provides breakthrough, Shakib departs

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: Ravichandran Ashwin provides breakthrough, Shakib departs

India TV Sports Wrap on September 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Shakib got starts in both innings, however, couldn't continue for long. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is still out there in the middle, batting on 71, but there's still a long way to go. For India, the victory seems inevitable given there are more than five sessions to be played and Bangladesh still need more than 300 runs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement