What is India's record at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados? Venue for 1st IND vs WI ODI

After dominating the Test series, team India will lock horns against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting from July 27. The series is extremely crucial for the Men in Blue with the World Cup on the horizon in less than three months in their own country. Though West Indies have not qualified for the mega event, they will have a point to prove in this series and are expected to come hard at the visitors.

The first two ODIs of the series are scheduled to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados where India last played a 50-over game way back in 2002. Interestingly, two players from that playing XI are directly linked with the current Indian cricket set up. Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the side while Ajit Agarkar was recently appointed the chief selector by the BCCI.

What is India's record at Kensington Oval, Barbados?

As far as India's record at the venue is concerned, the team has played three ODIs at the venue winning one and losing two. They won the last ODI played here at 2002. It was the third match of the series and India put on a brilliant show under Sourav Ganguly's leadership. The hosts, led by Carl Hooper, were skittled for just 186 runs with Tinu Yohannan and Ajit Agarkar picking three wickets each.

In response, India chased down the target in the 44th over itself with seven wickets in hand. While skipper Ganguly mustered 41 runs, Dinesh Mongia was the star with the bat scoring 74 runs off 104 balls.

India's record in Barbados

ODI Matches Played: 3; Won - 1; Lost - 2

India yet to cross 200-run mark at the venue

Interestingly, India are yet to cross the 200-run mark in ODIs at the venue. The team could reach 198 while chasing 249 runs in 1989 while in 1997, the Men in Blue were bowled out for just 199 runs and then chased down 187 runs in 2002.

Historically, the venue is also low-scoring with an average first innings score of 229 runs after hosting 49 ODIs. However, England chased down 361 pretty comfortably against West Indies in 2019 and we might get to witness yet another high-scoring encounter in the first two matches. One can expect team India to cross the 200-run mark at least for the first time in Barbados.

