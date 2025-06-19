What happened between Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson during India's tour of England 2014? Read to find out what happened between India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's James Anderson when both stars got into an altercation at the Trent Bridge in the first Test of India's tour of England back in 2014.

The Test series between India and England is well known for several moments that make the headlines. Over the years, the series has given the fans many instances that have piqued their interest. A similar instance happened back in 2014 when India’s Ravindra Jadeja and former England pacer James Anderson got into an altercation.

The incident happened in the first Test of the series at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It is worth noting that when the players took off for lunch on the second day of the clash. Anderson, after appealing for a catch against Jadeja, was seen having a word with the all-rounder shortly after.

Jadeja told Anderson to stop chirping, which was followed by the English pacer abusing the all-rounder. The argument went into the corridors leading into the dressing room. The Indian team claimed that Anderson had abused Jadeja again and was allegedly pushed by the England pacer as well.

The hosts claimed that Anderson was only acting in self-defence, then skipper MS Dhoni gave a statement as a witness that Anderson abused Jadeja and also threatened to break his teeth.

Both Jadeja and Anderson were reprimanded

With Jadeja’s and Anderson’s words against each other, the case boiled down to a lack of video evidence. It is also worth noting that India’s coach Duncan Fletcher revealed that during the hearing, managing director of England cricket Paul Downton tried to convince the visitors to lay down a level 2 charge on Anderson.

Fletcher also stated that when he did not agree to Downton’s demands, he threatened him by countercharging Jadeja. Anderson was given a level 3 charge due to a lack of video evidence. Furthermore, despite India claiming that Ravindra Jadeja was innocent, ICC match referee David Boon fined the all-rounder 50 percent of his match fee.