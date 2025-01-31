What did Harshit Rana say after being named concussion substitute in Pune?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harshit Rana

India named Harshit Rana as Shivam Dube’s concussion substitute in the fourth T20I against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune. The all-rounder played a valuable knock with the bat in the first innings, scoring 53 runs off 34 deliveries. After India were reduced to 12/3, Dube delivered under pressure and helped the team post a defendable total on the board.

However, in the penultimate delivery of the first innings, Jamie Overton’s delivery struck Dube’s helmet. He was checked by the team doctors and was allowed to continue to play the final delivery. However, during the mid innings break, the doctors checked him again and it was said that the cricketer couldn’t continue in the second innings.

India named Rana as his like-to-like replacement. That created controversy as former cricketer Kevin Pietersen mentioned that Dube’s skills don’t match with that of Rana, who is a proper fast bowler and even clicked over 150 kmph. Meanwhile, after the game, the ace pacer revealed his thoughts regarding being named as a concussion sub and added that he got to know after the second over of the second innings. The Delhi-born also called it a ‘dream debut’.

“It is still a dream debut for me. When Dube came back, after two overs I was informed I will be the concussion substitute. It is not just for this series, I have been waiting for an opportunity for a long time and I wanted to prove I belong here. I have bowled well in the IPL and was just following the same here,” Rana said.

The pacer eventually picked up three wickets in the match. He dismissed Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton to help India win the match by 15 runs. With that, India also seal the five-match T20I series 3-1. Mumbai’s Wankhde Stadium will host the final game of the series on February 2.