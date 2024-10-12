What are India's chances to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal after New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Indian cricket team players.

New Zealand returned to the winning ways in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as they registered a convincing win over Sri Lanka in the Group A clash on Saturday, October 12. Chasing a modest target of 116 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the White Ferns made light work of the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka as they hunted down the score in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Youngster Georgia Plimmer starred with a 44-ball 53-run knock, while all-rounder Amelia Kerr put up an unbeaten 34 from 31 balls in the big win. Captain Sophie Devine spent a bit of time in the middle and took her team home with a six in the 18th over.

While New Zealand have secured their second win in three matches, they could not go above India in the Group A points table despite being levelled on four points each as they have an inferior Net run rate. The White Ferns needed to chase the 116-run target in 14.3 overs to pip India on NRR but they took a little more time to do so.

How has New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka dented India's semifinal hopes?

New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka has further dented India's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. Despite being in third place in the Group A standings, the White Ferns hold the aces over the Women in Blue to reach into the last four.

For the unversed, Australia are in first place in Group A with six points from three matches and an NRR of +2.786. They are all but through to the semis. India and New Zealand are second and third, respectively with four points from three matches each. India have an NRR of +0.576, while New Zealand have an NRR of +0.282. Pakistan are in fourth place with two points from three matches and a very outside chance of making it to the next stage. Sri Lanka are already knocked out with no win in four matches.

India now face an uphill task of qualifying for the last four. They will face mighty defending champions Australia in their final game on Sunday, October 12. The White Ferns have a great chance of qualifying as they will be up against Pakistan in their last match on Monday, October 13.

For India to reach the last four, they need to beat the Aussies and that too by some decent margin so that the White Ferns don't overtake them on NRR if they beat Pakistan. New Zealand will play on day later than India and that would give them the scenario of what they need to do to pip India in the race for the knockouts.