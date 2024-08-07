Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies vs South Africa live streaming: When and where to watch Test series in Caribbean on TV and online?

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming: When and where to watch Test series in Caribbean on TV and online?

The first Test of the two-match series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The teams will then move to the Providence Stadium in Guyana to compete in the second and the last Test of the series.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 15:47 IST
West Indies vs South Africa.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies vs South Africa.

After a 3-0 whitewash against England in England, West Indies have a chance to redeem themselves as they prepare to host South Africa for a two-match Test series at home. The first Test of the series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad starting Wednesday, August 7.

As a result of their forgettable tour of England, West Indies have slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side has played seven Tests in the ongoing cycle with one win, five losses and a draw.

Their PCT (Points Percentage System) is 19.04 - the lowest among all the nine participants.

The team from the Caribbean desperately needs to win the series to stay in contention for a place in the summit clash of the event.

On the other hand, South Africa's senior players are back to represent the country after they missed the two-match away tour of New Zealand in February due to their involvement in the second edition of the SA20.

The Proteas are seventh on the table with a solitary win and three losses in the four games that they have played in the ongoing cycle. Their only win came against India in a home series.

South Africa's red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad has mentioned that the pitch for the first Test is going to provide plenty of assistance to spinners but surprisingly they have just included a solitary spinner in their playing XI in the form of Keshav Maharaj

Whereas West Indies have added two left-arm spinners in their attack in the form of Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie.

Related Stories
India A women vs Australia A women, 1st T20 Highlights: Australia A women win a thriller by 5 runs

India A women vs Australia A women, 1st T20 Highlights: Australia A women win a thriller by 5 runs

Pakistan announce Test squad for Bangladesh series; Masood captain, 28-year-old named vice-capt

Pakistan announce Test squad for Bangladesh series; Masood captain, 28-year-old named vice-capt

IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Axar Patel provides first breakthrough, dismisses Pathum Nissanka

IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score: Axar Patel provides first breakthrough, dismisses Pathum Nissanka

West Indies vs South Africa Test series live streaming

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa Test series on TV?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be broadcast in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa Test series online in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement