West Indies vs South Africa live streaming: When and where to watch Test series in Caribbean on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies vs South Africa.

After a 3-0 whitewash against England in England, West Indies have a chance to redeem themselves as they prepare to host South Africa for a two-match Test series at home. The first Test of the series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad starting Wednesday, August 7.

As a result of their forgettable tour of England, West Indies have slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side has played seven Tests in the ongoing cycle with one win, five losses and a draw.

Their PCT (Points Percentage System) is 19.04 - the lowest among all the nine participants.

The team from the Caribbean desperately needs to win the series to stay in contention for a place in the summit clash of the event.

On the other hand, South Africa's senior players are back to represent the country after they missed the two-match away tour of New Zealand in February due to their involvement in the second edition of the SA20.

The Proteas are seventh on the table with a solitary win and three losses in the four games that they have played in the ongoing cycle. Their only win came against India in a home series.

South Africa's red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad has mentioned that the pitch for the first Test is going to provide plenty of assistance to spinners but surprisingly they have just included a solitary spinner in their playing XI in the form of Keshav Maharaj.

Whereas West Indies have added two left-arm spinners in their attack in the form of Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie.

West Indies vs South Africa Test series live streaming

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa Test series on TV?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be broadcast in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa Test series online in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.