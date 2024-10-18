West Indies vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch WI-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup semifinal on streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand women will be eyeing their third T20 World Cup final as they take on in-form West Indies in the second semi-final

West Indies will be up against New Zealand in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup. The 2016 champions stunned England in the final group stage game while New Zealand began their campaign by handing a shocker to India. West Indies have the momentum, however, New Zealand are not far and if you compare the two teams player to player, the White Ferns might have an edge given the multiple number of performers for the side in the tournament thus far.

New Zealand batters were sort of in a fix against Pakistan's spinners but their bowlers backed up pretty nicely to roll out the Women in Green. Sharjah has been slow and has gripped and having already played a couple of games at the venue might come in handy for the White Ferns. West Indies have relied a bit on their power-hitting but if they are put in to bat first, they will have to navigate a good score to defend because batting first with the aggressive approach can be tricky.

When and where to watch WI vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on TV and online in India?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final between West Indies and New Zealand begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 18 with the toss to place half an hour before. The WI vs NZ T20 World Cup semi-final will be live broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels on TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek