West Indies register first Test win at home in 2 years, move up from the bottom of WTC standings after BAN win

West Indies pace quintet was on fire in the first Test in Antigua wrapping up the Test match with a 201-run win against Bangladesh

It may have been an inconsequential series for either side with both being out of contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, however, the West Indies will be glad to lift from the bottom of the table with a splendid performance across five days in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Antigua. West Indies have been struggling in Test cricket of late as the Gabba win seems like an outlier now and the hosts will cherish this rare victory, a first at home in more than two years, against the very same opposition.

All 18 Bangladesh wickets were taken by the West Indies pacers as the quintet of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales, led by Kemar Roach on a wicket that was assisting seam bowlers was on fire after the massive first-innings total they put on.

The win was set up by the batters, by returning Greaves' magnificent century, who was coming off a terrific 50-over Cup season in domestic cricket. Greaves along with a couple of 90s by Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze meant the West Indies posted a huge total in probably what were the best conditions to bat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque showed fightback with their respective fifties. Many other Bangladesh batters got starts but failed to convert as the West Indies pace attack was in business and how. Greaves' outing just kept getting better and better as he picked up a couple of wickets as well while Joseph dismissed three Bangladesh batters.

Post the first two innings, it was the bowlers who ruled the roost and the West Indies benefitted by the 181-run lead. Taskin Ahmed's six-fer triggered a West Indies collapse as the hosts could add only 152 runs to their lead but Bangladesh were aware that 334 was not going to be an easy target chase.

It was yet another collective effort with the ball from the pace attack as West Indies skittled them out for 132 to take the match and the lead. The West Indies pacemen were pumped up as they were consistent and lethal and didn't give Bangladesh an inch. This was Bangladesh's fifth consecutive loss in Tests as they have fallen off the cliff since the 2-0 series win against Pakistan.