West Indies clinch T20 series 3-0 against South Africa as Shepherd, Shai Hope star again

West Indies proved to be too good for their South African opponents as they won the series in a commanding fashion

West Indies proved to be too strong for South Africa yet again as they clinched the three-match T20 series against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, August 27. Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer combined to help the West Indies chase down 116 in a rain-affected game with much ease and comfort in the end as South Africa failed to put breaks on their scoring yet again.

South Africa despite not having a few of their first-choice players, had a decent-looking T20 outfit for the three-match series but the West Indies in their own conditions were too good and dangerous and have sealed yet another 3-0 series win over the Proteas, the second on the either side of the T20 World Cup this year. Apart from Tristan Stubbs, no one else really made any significant contribution with the bat for South Africa consistently and that will be a huge concern and learning for them as they look towards building a young side.

Stubbs came to his side's rescue once again with the match being reduced to 13 overs-per-side game. Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton got off the blocks rather slowly given at first it was an original 20-overs per side game. The rain reduced it to 13 in the fifth over, the very same over South Africa lost their first wicket.

Captain Aiden Markram hit a couple of big ones amid a flurry of boundaries before his stay was also cut short by Romario Shepherd, who has shown good bowling form this series. Then came the Stubbs storm. Stubbs smashed three sixes and five boundaries in his 15-ball 40 blitz before getting out to Matthew Forde but it seemed a bit too late as the damage was already done in the powerplay with the slow start.

South Africa got an early wicket of Alick Athanaze but that was the only moment of happiness while bowling for the visitors as Pooran and Hope took their bowling attack for a ride. Pooran smashed a 13-ball 35 and when he got out in the fourth over, the West Indies were already 60 up.

Hetmyer provided the finishing touches while Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 42 and walked away with the Player of the Series award. South Africa may not delve into it much deeper, however, the performances of Hendricks after a poor T20 World Cup and now this are certainly set to come under scrutiny.